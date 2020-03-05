A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.
According to a report, Justice Lewis Allagoa who set aside the ruling thereafter ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.
