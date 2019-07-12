<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, sacked Omoyele Sowore as the National Chairman of the African Action Congress, AAC.

The court, in the judgment that was delivered by Justice Iyang Ekwo, said it was satisfied that Sowore who was the presidential flag-bearer of the AAC, was validly suspended by the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party.

It said there was nothing to contradict affidavit evidence that showed that NEC of the party had in a resolution it passed on March 27, handed six months suspension to both Sowore and his Deputy, Malcolm Fabiyi.

The court held that neither Sowore nor Fabiyi, defended the suit that applied for an order to stop them from further parading themselves as the National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman of the party.