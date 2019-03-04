



A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the candidature of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Another PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ali Amin-little, had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Yusuf as PDP governorship candidate in Kano.

Justice Lowis Allagoa, in his ruling, averred that the party did not conduct governorship primary election in Kano, and declared the candidature of Yusuf null and void.

Yusuf is supposed to be the main challenger of the incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).