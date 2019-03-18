



Prophet Jones Ode Erue, the Delta State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State has been sacked.

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba sacked the elected executives of the party on Monday.

The court also declared as void the election of Great Ogboru as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 election.

The Jones Ode Erue faction of the party produced Great Ogboru, who is the candidate of Senator Ovie Omo Agege faction.