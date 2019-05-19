<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections, from parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order in an ex-parte ruling on a motion filed by the party’s ‘acting National Chairman’, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, which was argued by his lawyer, Emeka Ozani.

Justice Ekwo also restrained Sowore and his deputy, and Malcolm Fabiyi from further exercising any power or function relating to the offices.

The judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the two in the capacities of National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman.

According to the judge, the orders made are to remain in force pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by the plaintiff in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/512/2019.

Justice Ekwo, who ordered accelerated hearing of the substantive suit, directed that court processes be served on the 1st and 2nd defendants (Sowore and Fabiyi) through substituted means.

He adjourned further proceedings in the case till May 28 this year.