An Ekpoma High Court in Edo State has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting local government congresses in the state.

Justice Joy Okeaya-Inneh gave the order in an application filed by former House of Assembly members – Eruanga Gallant, Victor Idiakheoa and Jide Obalowoshe.





The judge restrained PDP from conducting the congresses as planned in the 18 councils.

PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also stopped from announcing, publishing and recognising the ward congress results.

Justice Okeay-Inneh held that the applicants satisfied the guidelines needed to grant the order and adjourned till February 24.