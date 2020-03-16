<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Sokoto High Court has restrained the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from appointing or electing “Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu or any member” into its top positions except through a National Convention.

The order comes barely 24 hours to the scheduled emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

The APC National Vice Chairman (North West) Inuwa Abdulkadir had gone to court to challenge the appointment of the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, which he claimed was not done in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution.

The party’s NWC also recently announced the appointments of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and three others as national officers of the party.

The interim order which was granted by Justice Mohammed Mohammed, was in respect to a case instituted by Abdulkadir, who is the Plaintiff; against the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, and INEC who are listed as first, second and third defendants.

The plaintiff urged the court to grant the following prayers:





“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants or any other organ of the 1st defendant from appointing or electing 2nd defendant or any member of the 1st defendant in substantive capacity or whatsoever save and except through a National Convention in accordance with the constitution of the 1st defendant pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice on SS/ M. 106/ 2020 now pending before this court.

“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants or any other organ of the 1st defendant except the National Convention from appointing, electing or ratifying the appointment of 2nd defendant or any member of the 1st defendant into the National Executive committee except in compliance with the 1st defendant’s constitution as well as in accordance with the provisions of section 233 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice on SS/M. 106/ 2020 now before this court.

“And for any further orders that the court will deem fit to make in the circumstance.”