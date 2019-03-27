<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday, ordered that a 67-year-old man, Abdulhamid Hamza, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old, be remanded in prison.

The police charged Hamza, who lives in Hayin Yawa Quarters, Bichi Local Government Area of Kano, with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order and adjourned the case until April 18, for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale told the court that one Adamu Musa of Bichi Local Government Area of Kano reported the case at Bichi police Divisions on March 7.

He said that at about 10.30 a.m, the accused lured the complainant’s nine-year-old daughter into his living room in the absence of his wife.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.