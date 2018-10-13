



An Ekiti State High Court on Friday refused to grant an order seeking to restrain the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from sacking the 16 local government councils when he assumes office.

The suit was filed to preempt what may happen after Fayemi takes over on Tuesday, October 16.

The council chiefs, led by the state Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman, Hon. Dapo Olagunju, had approached the court seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop Fayemi from sacking them.

Striking out the application in a ruling, Justice Abiodun Adesodun, described the application as “unmeritorious, pre-emptive and speculative.”

Justice Adesodun said there was no compelling fact in the application to warrant the granting of the order.

The judge subsequently adjourned the substantive matter to October 22.

The LG bosses filed the case through their counsel, Mr. Obafemi Adewale, while Mr. Tajudeen Akingbolu and Mr. Adeoye Aribasoye appeared for Fayemi.

Counsel to the defendant (Fayemi) challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application on grounds that the matter was speculative.