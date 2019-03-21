



A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused an application to stop the collation of results of the Rivers State’s governorship and House of Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 9.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, yesterday, held that the ex parte application brought by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate, Awara Biomkpomoba, seeking to stop the collation of the results in the state was such that could be granted without hearing the other side.

“The orders as prayed in the ex parte are not such that cannot be granted without hearing from the other side. I therefore make an order that the process be served on the other side for them to come to court to show cause why the prayer sought ought not to be granted. Therefore, the prayers on the ex parte motion are hereby refused,” he said.

The judge also frowned at news reports claiming that he had on Tuesday ordered INEC to stop collation of results in the state, describing it as an act of “self-help” which had been prohibited in the judiciary.

The AAC, represented by Tawo Eja Tawo (SAN), had sought an order of court to restrain INEC from further action whatsoever including counting and declaration of results in favour of the PDP pending the determination of the suit.