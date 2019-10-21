<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, October 21, 2019, ordered the interim forfeiture of two mighty properties located in Ikoyi area of Lagos State belonging to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an ex parte application filed by the commission’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, approached the court seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties, alleging that they were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities.

Delivering ruling on the application, Justice Mohammed Liman who ordered the interim forfeiture of the two properties said the EFCC should publish the order in a national daily within 14 days and further the matter for report of compliance with the order of court.

The commission had sought for four orders before Justice Liman in respect of the controversial property.

Part of the relief sought by the EFCC included “an order of this honourable court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

“An interim order of this honourable court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the landed property with its appurtenances situate, lying and known as No 17 McDonald Road, Ikoyi in Eti Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity. ”

Justice Liman relying on the documents attached to the matter resolved all the issues raised in favour of the EFCC.

The commission in an affidavit alleged that the former President of the Nigerian Senate acquired the two properties with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Part of the affidavit reads: “Trench of cash lodgments into Saraki’s account became suspicious and in order to further disguise the source and origin of this money, the respondent changed the pattern of payment and started making payments into Exhibit EFCC 3 using fictitious names.”

The EFCC further alleged that the former Nigeria No 3 citizen while serving as the Executive Governor of Kwara State withdrew over N12 billion cash from the account of the Kwara Government and paid it directly into his account domiciled in Access and Zenith banks through one of his personal assistant, Abdul Adama at different intervals.