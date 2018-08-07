A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria Police and the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State to recognise and deal only with winners of May 5, 2018, Congress in Ifo Wards 1, 2,3 and 11.

The court presided over by Justice M.S. Hassan, also ordered the state APC to conduct fresh congress in Coker ward 10 for the election of a new ward executive committee since the election held on May 5, 2018, in the ward was inconclusive.

The suit was filed in the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, by Alhaji Asimiyu Aderibigbe, Tope Lawal, Segun Abolade, Ramon Sodipo, Evang. Solomon Isola, Evang. Folorunso Ojerinde, Chief Kola Olutola, Monsuru Akinyele, Alhaji Okesola and Mr. Dare Aninkan on behalf of themselves and other winners of party congress elections in ward 1,2,3 & 11 and contestants in ward 10.

The case was later transferred to Lagos Federal High Court for adjudication as courts in Ogun went on vacation.