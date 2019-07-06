<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Ben Uwajumogu as the winner of the March 23 senatorial election for Imo North.

Uwajumogu had contested for the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who gave the judgment, said that the commission had no right to withhold Uwajumogu’s Certificate of Return having been declared the winner of the election.

Justice Taiwo, who was ruling in the suit filed by Uwajumogu against the commission, said: “It is hereby ordered as follows: That the Independent National Electoral Commission does not have the power and right under any law in Nigeria to review or otherwise deal with any question related or connected to the declaration and return of the applicant for the Imo North senatorial direct election held on the 23rd of March 2019.

“That an order of mandatory injunction is hereby made, compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately issue the applicant Senator Ben Uwajumogu a sealed certificate of return for Imo North senatorial district.