A Makurdi High Court has granted an exparte order, restraining the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, and five others from carrying out any legislative sitting and responsibilities, pending the determination of the substantive suits.

Justice Theresa Igoche who had earlier restrained the impeached Speaker, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, while ruling on a separate exparte motion brought by him, granted the order on Monday.

She ruled that all parties to the suits, must maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suits.

According to the counsel to plaintiffs, Mr Mike Osuman (SAN), the exparte motion became necessary because of the adjourned date (August 15), which the lawmakers had agreed to reconvene the house, before the 22 lawmakers moved for the impeachment of Mr Ikyange and his principal officers.

The judge, however, adjourned to August 15, hearing on the substantive suits which includes the motion seeking to partially restrain Mr Ikyange as Speaker of the state assembly, having been impeached by the 22 lawmakers.

Ikyange was impeached on July 24 after a motion of no confidence was moved by Honourable Richard Ujege, the lawmaker represents Konshisha state constituency.