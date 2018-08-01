Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court Abuja Wednesday ordered a bench warrant against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, for disobedience of court order.

Justice Pam gave the order for the arrest of Mahmoud following his absence in court to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for alleged contempt of court.

The court, in a short ruling, held that it can no longer tolerate the continued absence of the defendant in court to answer to the trial.

Counsel to Mahmoud, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had informed the court that Mahmoud was not in court because he was attending an important national assignment in Mali.