An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice A. O. Musa has granted an Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from tampering with the mandate of elected officials of the party in Rivers State.

The injunction also restrained APC and Oshiomhole from meddling into delegates elected at the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses in Rivers State on May 19, 20 and 21, 2018 respectively, either by nullifying or removing them.

Justice Musa also granted the injunction ordering Oshiomhole not to conduct fresh congresses in Rivers State.

The Court affirmed the validity of the congresses which took place May 19, 20 and 21 and subsequently led to the election of Ojukaye Flag-Amachree-led State Executive Committee “with such congresses having been conducted in compliance with the constitution of the APC (1st Defendant). It therefore ordered that both 1st and 2nd Defendants (APC and its National Chairman) are bound to give effect to the outcome of the said congresses.”

It would be recalled that following the controversy generated by the May 2018 Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of the APC in Rivers State, the State Chairman of the party, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and his executives approached the Abuja High Court to seek injunction against the APC, its National Chairman, NWC and NEC from tampering with the Rivers State Exco of the party until all pending matters regarding the congresses were resolved.