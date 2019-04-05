<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court has annulled the disputed governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, which produced Great Ogboru as the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the ruling Thursday.

The Plaintiff, Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, through his lawyer Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/2018 filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Dimgba before he was transferred to Asaba, granted all but one of the prayers of the Plaintiff and declared the APC’s gubernatorial primary election held on Sunday, September 30, 2018 illegal and unlawful on the ground that delegates unknown to the law were used for the exercise.

This is the second ruling of a competent court annulling Ogboru’s candidacy.