



A Federal High Court in Enugu has nullified the candidature of Prince Lawrence Ezeh as the All Progressives Congress Senatorial candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial zone.

The court recognized Adaku Ogbu Aguocha, the plaintiff, as the duly elected APC candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone.

On the Independent National Electoral Commission’s list, Ezeh is the APC Senatorial candidate for the Enugu East senatorial zone.