Reacting to Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, which on Thursday, ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for the Saturday governorship election, Alfred Egbegi, member of Diri Duoye Campaign Organisation has said that judgment is liberation for Bayelsa people.

Egbegi had told newsmen that the Nigeria court could decide to dispense justice in the way it should be, stressing that justice was done when the court ruled, knowing that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri was shortchanged during the primary election by the people he described as terrorists, who thought that the best way to take power was through the back door.

The PDP chieftain said that God, knowing the calibre of people, they were, had decided to avert doom that would have fallen Bayelsa people, maintaining that those crop of politicians were terrorists that would have subjected Bayelsans to mental agony, if they had succeeded in their plan.

“These people do not know any other means than the use of gun. You can imagine what happened in Nembe on Wednesday when innocent Bayelsans were butchered. This will give you an idea of what these people are going to do. The oposition would run out of the State.

“I want to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the needful, save the State by not bringing these terrorists back. I must tell you that the federal government would have regretted their action if these people had not been stopped. This is good for our democracy. This is justice the way it should be” he said.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa had declared that APC candidate in Bayela remained disqualified, as part of its judgement in a case filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, one of the APC governorship aspirants, who had approached the court asking it to declare him, and not David Lyon, authentic candidate of the APC.

Justice Inyang pronounced that the governorship primary conducted by the APC in Bayelsa State was not done in compliance with the guidelines and the constitution of the party, and, therefore, the party had no candidate in Bayelsa State.