A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained Senate President Bukola Saraki from declaring the seat of former Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, vacant.

Justice Othman Musa who is sitting in Bwari district of Abuja also ordered Saraki not to impede Sen. Akpabio’s access to the Senate building or take any action aimed at “overreaching his privileges and rights as a senator pending the determination of the originating Summons of the applicant.”

Justice Musa ordered service of the originating Summons and other processes on Saraki through the Clerk of the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate or any other Clerk or reasonable staff of the National Assembly at the Assembly complex.

The orders were made after an Ex-parte application by Akpabio’s lawyers, Chikaosolu Ojukwu and Ebere Ahanonu seeking to stop moves to declare his seat vacant following his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit has been adjourned to August 29 for further hearing.