A Rivers High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, has granted an interim order of injunction against the factional All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses planned for next week.

The APC group loyal to the Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi has concluded arrangements to hold its ward, Local Government Area (LGA) and state congresses to elect the party executives for the next four year on Tuesday, September 17, 22 and 28, 2019.

A five-man caretaker committee chaired by Isaac Abott-Ogbobula had arrived Port Harcourt APC Secretariat of Amaechi’s faction as its operating base where it immediately commenced sale of congresses nomination forms to the anger of Senator Magnus Abe-led faction.

Unable to contain the percieved repeat of the last time’s exclusion game of the Amaechi-led faction, Abe-led group approached the court with an ex-perte application seeking an order to restrain conduct of the congresses pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court presided by Justice Letam Nyordee granted the order and ordered parties to maintain status quo untill the facts of the matter are heard and determined.

The suit entitled Ibrahim Umar and 22 others against the All Progressives Congress (APC) number PHC/3098/19 got the orders made as follows.

“An order is hereby made that all parties in the case dommaintain the status quo in relation to the subject matter of the proceedings, in this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction in this suit.”

The case was adjourned till September 17 for hearing on motion on notice.