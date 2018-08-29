An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday granted N200,000 bail to each of seven men charged with membership of Aiye confraternity.

The accused, aged from 21 to 28, are Wasiu Adebayo, Ganiu Olusesi, Ojoye Dayo, Taye Idowu, Segun Folarin, Saka Quiwiy and Dada Makinde.

They all have no fixed address and are facing a three-count charge of breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to a secret cult.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Matthew Akinyemi also ordered that each of the accused should produce two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Aug. 19, at 3:30a.m. at the Love Bus-Stop, Iju, Ota.

He said the accused were caught with an axe, cutlasses, knifes and charms with which they intended to threaten the residents and cause breach of the peace.

Mustapha said that the offences contravened Sections 64(a), 417(b) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 26 for substantive hearing.