Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of Yola High Court on Tuesday fixed July 16 to hear the suit challenging the conduct of congresses of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some aggrieved members of APC led by Mr Dimas Ezra and three others went to the court seeking a declaration that the party’s congresses never held in the state.

Joined in the suit are the APC and the newly elected state executives of the party in the state.

The judge, who was delivering ruling on a motion by the plaintiffs, agreed that all the defendants within and outside the state could be served through substituted means or by pasting.

He, however, struck out the request to stop the new state executive members of the party from attending the national convention of the party in Abuja, as it was belated.