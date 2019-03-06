



The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Wednesday disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

With the ruling, the court has prevented Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi from participating in the election on Saturday.

The court based its ruling on alleged falsification of age in the documents which Danladi supplied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).