An Abuja Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court today disqualified the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party PDP in the September 22nd election in Osun State based on discrepancies and inconsistencies in the examination result he tendered to contest the election and his nomination into governorship election by the PDP to be invalid as he was not qualified for the office of the governor he vied for.

In a three hour judgment delivered in Court 13 at FCT High Court Bwari by Justice Otham A. Musa, he held the view that the certificate and testimonial presented by the school through the principal was at variance with the one tendered and submitted by the defendant, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to INEC.

In his argument before the court, the lawyer to the prosecution counsel, Bankole Joel Komolafe tendered evidence that Adeleke was actually admitted in 1976 but he didn’t pass out as referenced in his INEC gubernatorial form as filled by him.

The judge further agreed that according to the constitution and other relevant laws, any person that is greive with the affidavit presented by any individual can approach any Federal High court, State High court and Fct High court for redress.

He further dismissed the claims of the defendants who prayed the honourable court to both struck out and dismissed the claimants case because the tribunal have ruled on the case that the court can’t also do likewise.

Also, the defendants as well, talked on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case and other prayers but the judge told them that the subject matter is of result forgery.

The court further dismissed most of their claims and even award cost on the defendants.

The counsel to Senator Ademola Adeleke, Mr Oke SAN, told the court that they will appeal the FCT High Court judgement.