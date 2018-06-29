An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed an application seeking to remove the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

Mr Bagudu’s emergence as candidate in the 2015 election was challenged by a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sarkin Yakima, who asked the court to cancel the Certificate of Return issued to Mr. Bagudu and declare his election as null and void.

Mr Yaki accused the governor of providing false information to INEC prior to the election. He asked the court to nullify Mr Bagudu’s candidacy.

The court presided by Ahmed Mohammed, however, said the plaintiff failed to prove its case against the accused and consequently dismissed the case.