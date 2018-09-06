A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri has dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved APC members, challenging the conduct of the party’s ward, council and state congresses.

The plaintiffs, led by Dimas Ezra and three others went to court, seeking a declaration that the party’s congresses never held in the state.

Joined in the suit are the APC and the newly-elected state executive of the party in the state.

Waziri in his judgment, ruled that the plaintiffs, failed to observe necessary guidelines for the congresses, particularly their failure to return their nomination forms to the party and could, therefore, not claim to be denied participation in the congresses.

He said: “It is my view that purchasing nomination form is one aspect of the election, returning same is another aspect all together that can qualify a participant.

“I am afraid, the plaintiffs here in all purposes and intent never made themselves available, having failed to return their nomination forms.

“Having failed to participate in the election, they cannot make claims to have been denied participation.

“Consequently, and legally, all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs failed like a pack of cards.”

Commenting on the judgment, one of the plaintiffs, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim, said they would consult with their counsel with a view to appealing the judgment.

Ibrahim said: “We are consulting with our legal representation to consider the option of going to appeal.

“As you know, cases of this nature do not stop at lower level. We are gearing ourselves towards appealing.”

Also commenting, the Adamawa State Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, who said he was happy with the judgment, urged members to keep aside grievances and unite to face the upcoming general elections.

Abdullahi said: “I am totally overwhelmed by the judgment. There is need for us as party members to unite and work for the interest of the party so that we face 2019 as one family.”