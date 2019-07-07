<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal High Court in Akure on Friday struck out the application filed by Action Alliance candidate for the February 23 senatorial election in Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Olatunji Felder, against the declaration of Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Felder asked the court to nullify Tofowomo’s victory, alleging that INEC did not officially inform him about the 14-day notice given to all contestants before conducting the supplementary election in 56 polling units of the senatorial district on March 9.

Delivering his judgement, on Friday, Justice S.A. Olubanjo dismissed the suit, saying it lacked merit and awarded N200,000 cost against the applicant.