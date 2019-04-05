<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital has dismissed a suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu representing Imo East senatorial districts, challenging the emergence of Imo state Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Anyanwu had approached the court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha and rather be declared as the authentic winner of the primary election.

He had accused Ihedioha of engaging in over voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of him (Ihedioha).

Delivering judgement, Justice Tijani Ringin said the plaintiff did not convince the court on the prayers he sought for. He also said from the allegations of Anyanwu, the court could not establish the fact in his claims and therefore dismissed the suit for lack of proof.

It could be recalled that the Imo Governor-elect, at the primary election conducted in Owerri, pulled 1,723 votes to defeat his closest rival, Anyanwu, who gathered 1,282 votes.

While Anyanwu rejected the result of the primary election, five other aspirantss, Senator Athan Achonu, Prof. Jude Njoku, Chief Chukwuma, Ekomaru and Chief George Ejike congratulated Ihedioha on his victory at the primary election and went ahead to join him on the campaign trail.