



The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party‘s suit seeking to disqualify Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District.

The judge, Chuka Obiozor, on Monday upheld the arguments by Abiru’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro, that the PDP’s case was statute-barred.





The judge disagreed with the PDP’s argument that the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot transfer a voter’s registration details.

Mr Abiru won the December 5 senatorial by-election, polling 89,204 votes against PDP’s Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.

The APC chieftain has since been sworn into office.