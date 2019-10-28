<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has dismissed the separate appeals filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Mascot Uzor-Kalu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Uzo Azubuike, challenging previous judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia, Abia state, which had on August 26th, 2019, affirmed Hon. Ossy Pretisge, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as winner of the February 23 House of Representatives election conducted in Aba North and Aba South federal constituency.

Justice I.G. Mbaba while reading out the judgement in the separate appeal filed by the duo (Mascot and Azubuike) struck out the suit for lack of merit, adding that the earlier Tribunal judgement which upheld Prestige’s reelection stands.

Others Judges who were present at the Appeal Court included: Justice T.N. Orji Abadua and Justice A.O. Olokulo Sodipe.

Reacting in an interview with newsmen, Sunday, Prestige dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court to God and the good people of the Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The two-term lawmaker restated his unflinching confidence in the judiciary as the bastion of justice and the last hope of the common man.

He extended a hand of cooperation to his opponents and urged them to accept the will of the people of Aba, as expressed in the mandate freely given to him at the last election.

He also enjoined them to work with him as he was committed to improving the welfare of the people of the Constituency, as well as halting the infrastructural decay of Aba.