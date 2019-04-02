<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the African Action Congress (AAC) and one other, querying the propriety of handling of the last governorship and State Assembly elections in Rivers State, particularly as it relates to its announcement of the results, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Tuesday said the since the case was election-related, it was appropriate for the plaintiffs to take their case before an election tribunal.

The Justice Ekwo declined jurisdiction and dismissed the case.

The suit, marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/303/2019, has AAC, Engr Biokpomabo Festus Awara and Pastor (Dr.) Ben-Gurion John Peter as plaintiffs, with INEC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The plaintiffs noted INEC had earlier admitted that the election in Rivers State was marred with substantial violence that compromised the credibility of the entire process, and thereby suspended the election.

They added that without calling for a fresh election, INEC announced, via a press release, that it was now set to continue with the election from Wednesday, 20th March 20 19.