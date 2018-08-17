An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday discharged nine men charged with the murder of the Apapa local government PDP chairman, Adeniyi Aborisade.

Delivering a ruling, Chief Magistrate Mr. Alex Komolafe dismissed the murder charges against Rotimi Kujore, 44; Fatai Adele, 62; Ismaila Abiola, 50; Amos Fawole, 65; and Victoria Falowo, 42.

Others include Mukaila Odukoya, 54; Isaac Oropo, 55; Muhammed Babangida, 37; and Ugochukwu Nwoke, 50.

The accused were arraigned alongside Moshood Salvador, chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, who has since been discharged of the crime leveled against him.

Chief Magistrate Komolafe, in the ruling, held that in view of the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the court exonerated the accused persons.

Komolafe also ordered that the nine accused be released from Ikoyi Prison.

The magistrate, however, refused to discharge Kehinde Fasasi, 61, the 10th accused, but granted him bail in the sum N400,000.

The offences contravened sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.