Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver judgment on Wednesday (September 11, 2019), in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

They are by their petition, challenging the outcome of the election won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources close to the court revealed this a moment ago.

Information to that effect has also been sent to parties.