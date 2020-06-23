



A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped the Governor of Edo State from taking part in the gubernatorial primary election of the People’s Democratic Party, rescheduled to hold on Thursday, 25th June, 2020.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from recognising Obaseki as a candidate in the primary election of the party.

This was following a suit brought before the court with number Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/69/2020 on Monday by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The defendants in the suit are: Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Chief Debekeme Boyleyefa, Senator James Manager, Hon. Barr. Ajibola Muraina, People Democratic Party, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The plaintiff, Ogbeide-Ihama, had sought an order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Defendants from allowing the 8 Defendant or any member or non-member other than those that have purchased Forms and were screened within the time stated in the said election Timetable, to contest the 7 Defendant’s Primary Election rescheduled to hold on 25 June, for the purpose of nominating or electing Its candidate for the year 2020 Governorship Election In Edo State pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

He also prayed among others an order of interim injunction restricting the 9, INEC, Defendant from further recognising the 8 defendants, Obaseki, as candidate of the party’s primary, pending the determination of the suit.

However, Hon. Justice E.A Obile, in the orders, also granted to the applicant an order for substituted means of Service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 defendants by serving the Originating Summons and other Court Processes in this suit on the said Defendants through publication in two (2) National Dallies (Newspapers) Or by serving the Originating Processes and other Court Processes in this suit at the respect addresses at the various Defendants as reflected on the Originating Summons.

Obile also granted an order for accelerated on the matter and adjourned till 24th June, for hearing of motion on notice.