



The President of the Federal Court of Appeal, Justice Zainaab Bulkachuwa, has constituted the Governorship, National and State Assembly Tribunal for 2019 Elections for Jigawa.

This is announced in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aminu Sabo, has, in line with the development, approved the use of Chief Magistrate 1 Hall, High Court of Justice Dutse as Trial Courts and registry.

The statement urges the police, State Security Service, the Media and the general public to note that the registry of the Tribunal is open to members of the public and litigants for enquiries from 8: 00 a.m daily.