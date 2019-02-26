



The trial of a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N400 million fraud, has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 26, 2019 by Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC is prosecuting Metuh along with Destra Investment Limited for receiving the money from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, under then Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

At the resumed sitting on Monday, February 25, 2019 Obinna Ona, who represented Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, the lead counsel for Metuh, pleaded with the court for an adjournment, citing the fact that Ikpeazu had travelled to Anambra State for the February 23, 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said: “My lord, the challenge at hand right now is that, the lead counsel to the first defendant, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, is not around.

“I spoke with him this morning, and he informed me that he’s still at the collation centre; his younger sister is contesting for the Federal House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The other senior counsel in the matter, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, is presently before a Court of Appeal, and so in that circumstances, I plead with your lordship to adjourn the case till tomorrow.”

Counsel for the EFCC, Silvanus Tahir, did not raise any objections to the application.

Justice Abang, thereafter, adjourned for the continuation of Metuh’s trial.