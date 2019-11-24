<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos has adjourned for judgement the appeal brought before it by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its defeated candidate in the last gubernatorial election, Mohammed Abubakar.

Abubakar is challenging the victory of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate Sen. Bala Mohammed at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The lead Counsel to the APC and its candidate, Hassan Liman, said their main ground of appeal was the over-voting recoded during the conduct of the election which gave victory to the PDP and its candidate, Sen Bala Mohammed.

He therefore urged the Appeal Court to dismiss the judgement of the trial tribunal and declare his client winner of the election or at most order for a fresh election.

However, the lead Counsel to the PDP, Chris Uche, urged the Appeal Court to dismiss the appeal for lack of merit and affirm the judgement of the trial Tribunal which was in favor of his client.

In the same vein, lead Counsel to INEC, Illo Sunusi and the lead Counsel to PDP, Ibrahim Isiyaku all submitted that the issue of over voting as claimed by the appellant does not hold water as all the witnesses they called during the trial at Tribunal agreed that there was no over voting as claimed. After listening to the submissions of all the parties, the five members Appeal Court adjourned for judgement saying that the date will be communicated to the parties.