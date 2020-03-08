<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Chairman of Kaugama Local Council in Jigawa state, Malam Ibrahim Abega, has led hundreds of his supporters to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Abega, who was a House of Assembly candidate for the PDP in the 2019 election joined APC, alongside Social Democratic Party, SDP, chieftain Malam Ali Jalomi.

He explained that they decided to join the party due to an exemplary leadership of Governor Badaru Abubakar and President Muhammad Buhari.

“We decided to join the APC after critical observation of Governor Badaru Abubakar led administration and meaningful developmental projects executed across the state, we have no other option than to join hand with him to move the state forward,” he said.





The decampees were received on Saturday by the Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar at his Kano residence, alongside Member representing Malam Madori and Kaugama Federal Constituency, Honorable Makki Yanleman, accompanied.

The Governor commended the decampees for their decision to join the APC for the development of the state.

He promised to treat them as one of their own without any difference in all the party activities.

Newsmen report that SDP Gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general election alongside the entire party leadership have dumped the party and joined the PDP.