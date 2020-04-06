<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Campaign Organization of a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday paid tribute to healthcare workers and first responders across the nation for their selfless sacrifice and bravery in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

In a statement, the organization described the healthcare workers as “heroes” who place the collective welfare and survival of the nation over their own personal concerns and work tirelessly to curtail the spread of the viral disease and care for infected persons.

“While we embrace the warmth and safety of our homes, healthcare workers strive daily on the frontline to care for the sick, gain a more robust understanding of COVID-19, and offer us recommendations on how to remain safe and in good health. This is nothing short of heroic and no words will be sufficient to convey our gratitude,” the statement read.

“As a mark of appreciation and to ease the pressure on our heroes, we hope that everyone heeds the recommendations to remain indoors, maintain social distancing, and practice good personal hygiene.”

It however expressed worry over the state of health facilities in some states and the reported exposure of medical professionals to the virus.





“For days now, we have noted with concern the growing reports of avoidable exposure of healthcare workers to COVID-19. In our home state of Edo, disturbing reports of infection of doctors have been reported in at least two health institutions, including the Irrua Specialist Hospital, due primarily to lack of protective gears that are meant to guarantee the safety of these professionals in the line of duty.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Standard Life Organization, Mr Oyegue Osazee has advised Nigerians to see the various preventive measures against the Coronavirous (Covid-19) as necessary sacrifices for the country to overcome the pandemic.

He gave the advise during a chat with newsmen in Benin City, Edo State capital.

According to him, “the preventive measures advocated by government are ways to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.”

He urged Nigerians to give the necessary support to government in the fight against Covid-19 which has so far claimed several lives globally and pleaded with Nigerians to see reasons with government and comply with the World Health Organizations (WHO) recommended measures for the containment of the virus in the interest of every Nigerians.