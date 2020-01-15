<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong will be up against five-time Ballon d’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo when Udinese face Juventus in a Copa Italia clash at the Allianz Stadium today (Wednesday).

Troost-Ekong has been one of the key performers for Udinese this season and his experience will be crucial in stopping Ronaldo and the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the game.





Udinese head into the game in buoyant mood having won their last three games against Cagliari, Leece and Saasuolo.

In their first meeting this season, Juventus defeated Udinese 3-1 with Ronaldo netting a brace.

Troost-Ekong has made 17 league appearances for Udinese this season.

The 26-year-old will also look to be on the winning side against Juventus for the first time after two defeats against the Biaconeri.