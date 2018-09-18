The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration of refusing to make the Eagle Square available for its convention slated for October.

SDP’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, disclosed this recently at the party’s capacity-building workshop for states chairmen in Abuja.

Gabam explained that since the party submitted its application, the FCTA has continued to toss it around with flimsy excuses.

He said: “I am worried. The use of Eagle Square is a symbol of democracy. In 1999, that was where former President Olusegun Obasanjo was sworn in, but, they have now turned it to something else.

“People are being denied the use of Eagle Square.

“As I am talking to you, we have applied to use it for our convention. The management asked us to apply for clearance from the police, which is very abnormal.

“We have applied; we went to make the payment but they said no, that we should write to the minister again and apply for permit, which has never happened before. It happened to (Senator Rabiu) Kwankwaso, and now that we applied as a party; an institution, this is what is happening.

“We have written to the minister, but, for over one week now, he is yet to attend to the letter.”