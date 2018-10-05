



As Port Harcourt play host to 13 presidential aspirants and their supporters for primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gov. Nyesom Wike, has assured all delegates of a memorable stay.

The PDP National Convention is holding on Oct. 6 through Oct.7, 2018 in Port Harcourt after the resolution of the controversy on the choice of venue.

He gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media.

“The good people of Rivers State are most delighted and honoured to play host to the distinguished National Delegates of our great party as we elect our Presidential flag bearer this weekend and collectively work towards rescuing our nation from the brink of collapse.

“As we gather for this all-important national convention, I assure all delegates of our great party of their security before, during and after the convention.

“Working with the security agencies and other stakeholders, we will ensure that your stay in Port Harcourt is memorable.’’

The Governor, who described Rivers as the Treasure Base of the Nation, also welcomed all delegates, journalists, observers and other visitors to Rivers State.

“While you are here, enjoy the peace, love, cuisine, heritage and hospitality of Rivers State and her people.

“I pray for journey mercies as you return to your respective destinations. I welcome you.’’

The convention for the primary would hold at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The aspirants are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Gombe Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso; Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal; and Former Kaduna state governor Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang; former Senate President David Mark; former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido; ex-Sokoto governor Atahiru Bafarawa; Tanimu Turaki; Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo.