The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has raised the alarm that two different groups, led by some aggrieved members of the party were compiling fake list of delegates ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the party in Abuja.

The party in a statement signed by its certified state publicity secretary, Sulyman Buhari, said it have it on good authority that the decision to compile a fake list of delegates for the convention was reached at a meeting held on Tuesday in the house of a chieftain of the party in GRA, Ilorin, the state capital.

It added that it was also aware that another group led by some Abuja based politicians has procured branded buses and banners, vest and Ankara to be used by the fake delegates for the convention.

The group, the party added has even gone to the extent of making accommodation arrangement at Wuse area of Abuja for the fake delegates.

The statement reads in part, “To show how unpopular they all are, the two groups have been fishing for people on the streets of Ilorin to use as delegates and begging them to follow them to Abuja with a promise that they would be handsomely paid on their returns.

“As a party, we are not bothered by the evil antics of those three-months to elections politicians. But we believe we owe it as a duty to the leadership of our party at the national level to expose the evil machinations of these politicians whose only mission is obviously to disrupt the National Convention in Abuja with multiple delegates list as against the one officially sanctioned by the party.”

“We like to reiterate for the umpteenth times that there is no faction in the Kwara State chapter of the APC. The APC in Kwara State is one. Therefore, any group or groups laying claims to factionalisation are mere jokers and dreamers who have refused to wake up to the reality that they cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.”