Convention: Full list of elected PDP national officers

Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party elected 21 national officers at their convention in Abuja held between Saturday and early Sunday.

Many of the positions, including the chairmanship, won by Dr Iyorchia Ayu, were filled by consensus.

Here is the list of the officials for the records:

National Chairman – Iyorchia Ayu

Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum (Contested)

Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja (Contested)

National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu (Unopposed)

National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed (Unopposed)

National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature (Unopposed)

National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro (Unopposed)

National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe (Unopposed)

National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman (Contested)

National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade (Unopposed)

National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba (Unopposed)

National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel (Unopposed)

Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo (Unopposed)

Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David (Unopposed)

Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi (Unopposed)

Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori (Unopposed)

Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale (Unopposed)

Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka (Unopposed)

Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor (Unopposed)

Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha (Unopposed)

Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed (Unopposed)