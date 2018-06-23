The arena of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention was busy and choked by supporters who turned up in large numbers to cheer their candidates in spite of the Saturday rain in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who went round the city, saw APC supporters, who came from different parts of the country, dancing and jubilating under the rain.

Mrs Talatu Kabir, a member of the APC in the FCT, said “no situation could deter us from supporting our

candidates, without supporters, the convention would be boring.”

She said that supporters were the ones making politicians relevant.

“We are politicians, so, come rain or sun; we must come out to support our candidates because without supporters, the politicians are nothing.

“I am supporting Adams Oshiomole and Ramatu Aliyu but whoever wins does not matter because we will all joins hands to work for the growth of the party.

“We have seen their previous performances in office and I believe they will do better.”

Mr Usman Aliyu, a supporter from Zamfara, said that he travelled all the way to Abuja for the convention, adding that the rain would not stop him from cheering his candidate.

Aliyu added that it was rainy season so it was expected that there could be rain “so, we are not bothered about it, we believe the convention will be carried out peacefully.”

In another development, business men and women said they were happy because they recorded high sale, irrespective of the rain.

A snack seller, Mrs Tosin Taiwo, said business was good in spite of the rain that was thought could obstruct everything.

She expressed optimism to sell more, saying “with the peaceful nature of the convention, I believe people will like to have something to eat.”

Mr Muhammed Sani, a food seller, also said business was good as he had recorded high patronage.

Sani said “we thank God that business is actually moving in spite of the rain. We are expecting more customers and more gain before the end the day.”