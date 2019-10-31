<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Those working against Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid ahead of 2020 governorship election in Edo State have been urged to have a rethink.

The call is coming from the contractors to the state government, under the aegis of Edo Contractors Forum, while throwing their weights behind the governor’s second term bid.

A statement in Benin City on Wednesday, signed by Austine Aimiuwu (Coordinator) and Pastor Friday Emuze (Secretary) respectively for the forum, urged those working against Obaseki’s second term to have a rethink, sheath their swords and key into the governor’s vision and good works.

The duo said the forum, which has been in existence for over two years, has been working silently with Governor Obaseki, in accordance with the Wake And See policy of his government.

They said, “The forum has decided to open up in view of the negative public propaganda being mischievously orchestrated by some passives aggrieved party leaders within the APC in the state.

“The forum stated that it is not true that Governor Obaseki has abandoned some groups of party leaders in the state, in terms of contracts awards and political patronage and benefits.”

The forum further stated that besides the major construction works like the ongoing state secretariat, reconstruction and other major construction projects being handled by some multinational firms, all other infrastructural development projects across Edo State are being executed by Edo State government indigenous contractors.

“Their presence and impacts are very visible in all the 18 local government area in Edo State. The forum members are currently handling over 230 primary schools infrastructural development projects across Edo state, on behalf of Edo-SUBEB.

“Edo people have never had it so good in view of the massive and holistic improvement and socioeconomic development of Edo state, and we therefore advice all well-meaning and good people of Edo state, irrespective of their political affiliation to key into the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s good vision for Edo state and rally round to support the Wake & See governor, as Edo people want the governor ever than before to seek his well-deserved second term bid, to complete his good work and move the state the next level of socioeconomic development and advancement.”