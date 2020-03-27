<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amid threat of Covid-19, its business as usual for members of the Kano State House of Assembly as Friday plenary holds, swelling the conspiracy theories among clerics and socialites.

Ali Bala, the information officer to the Assembly posted messages and pictures of today’s plenary, which suggested members failed to comply with social distancing.

Ali Bala, in the message said “Today’s Plenary session of Kano state house of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa started with prayers from Member representing Bichi LG Hon Lawan Shehu Bichi.”

The AbdulAzeez Gafasa led 40 man Assembly had similarly failed to comply with Government’s order, banning a congregation of 10 people.





The refusal of the Assembly to close shop has further buoyed conspiracy theories among clerics and socialites who had come out openly to dismiss the pandemic as a hoax.

Just last Tuesday, the state government suspended official engagements and ordered the State Ministry of Tourism and Culture to call the attention of owners of all Event Centres in the state, to suspend all activities till further notice.

In addition, Government directed civil servants to stay away from office for two weeks while they work from home.

It was not clear why the Assembly is still in session despite proactive steps by Governor Ganduje to curtail spread of the dreaded disease in the state.

Ali Bala could not be reached for comments as at the time of this report, as his known GSM lines are switch off.