The All Progressives Congress (APC), State Congress Appeal Panel for Ebonyi State, set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, has commenced sitting, in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The panel, headed by former Abia Deputy Governor, Chief Chris Akomas, promised to be fair in the discharge of its assignment.

At an interactive meeting with stakeholders, Akoma said that the panel was in Ebonyi to listen to post congress complaints and petitions from aggrieved members, adding that the panel had limited time to conclude its assignment.

He said that the ability to timely resolve issues and differences arising from the recently concluded state congress in Ebonyi would make APC stronger and better positioned for the 2019 general elections.

Akomas urged members and leaders of the party to cooperate and support the panel to effectively carry out its function of reconciling aggrieved members.

“We are here to carry out the assignment delegated to us by the NWC and in line with the provisions of State Congress Guidelines.

“The Ebonyi State Congress Appeal Panel headed by my humble self will be fair, unbiased and just and will listen to every complaint and petition brought to us by aggrieved members.

“We appeal to our party men and women and youths to be open and be ready to forgive and to embrace peace for the overall interest of our great party.

“The interest of APC in Ebonyi is to control the rein of power in the state by 2019 and we can only achieve this if we work together in peace, in unity and in harmony.

“I spoke to Sen. Julius Ucha shortly on arrival to the state and I told him that what is important is for us to work together, move together and to be together; and to do this, we must learn to forgive in order to forge ahead,” Akoma said.

He urged members with genuine grievances, complaints and petitions from the May 19 state congress to bring them to the panel sitting, holding at the APC state secretariat either written or oral.