Congress: APC adopts consensus option in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Saturday adopted the consensus option to elect the 36 state executives of the party.

The motion for the adoption of the consensus option during the state party congress was moved by Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto) and seconded by Rep. Musa Adar (APC-Gada/Goronyo).

The exercise was conducted at the APC state secretariat in Sokoto and was adopted by 1,179 delegates out of the 1,342 delegates across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, the Chairman, APC Congress Committee, said the option was among the mandates given by the national headquarters of the party.

“As it is, today, consensus option has been the option which was adopted by the APC members in Sokoto State and will remain so.

“As you are all aware our mandate from the national headquarters of APC is to ensure the smooth conduct of the Congress and that our party members mandate is fully protected throughout the exercise.

“Therefore, we are fully convinced that the consensus option adopted in Sokoto is the true reflection of the mandate of our APC members in the state and will remain so,” he said.

He commended the APC members in the state for their dedication and commitment to the party’s struggle toward the coming 2023 general election.

The Sokoto APC Leader, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, described the exercise as peaceful and successful.

Wamakko called on the party members in the state to sustain more commitment to ensure the success of APC in Sokoto and the country in general.

Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs, also called on the elected officials to fashion more strategies toward ensuring the success of the party in the state.

Dingyadi assured that the APC in Sokoto state will continue to involve all party members in its decision making in order to continue to address any challenge in the party.

Responding, the re-elected Sokoto APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, lauded the party members in the state for giving them another mandate to lead them.

Achida pledged to work with all party members in coming up with strategies that would enable the party to become victorious in the 2023 general election in the state.

Other returned party executives are Hassan Bello as Deputy Chairman; Abubakar Yabo, Secretary; Yakubu Maccido, Assistant Secretary; and Bello Danchadi, Publicity Secretary.

While Haruna Adiya returned as elected Treasurer; Aminu Liman, Financial Secretary; Rabi Tudun Wada, Women Leader; Nasiru Italy, Youth Leader; Bashir Jodi, Legal Adviser; and Aminu Bello, Physically Challenged Parsons Leader, among others.

Newsmen report that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of security agencies monitored the conduct of the exercise.

Also present at the state congress were Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, as well as members of the House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly.

Others are Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the Executive Secretary Police Trust Fund; former ministers and APC stakeholders in the state.